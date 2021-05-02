EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Stock Price Down 4.9%

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) shares were down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.03 and last traded at $40.14. Approximately 4,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 404,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.21.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVTC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.91.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

In related news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $2,736,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,892,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 23,389 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $854,634.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,209.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,934 shares of company stock worth $6,166,341 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 351.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in EVERTEC by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

About EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

