Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of EVFM stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.48. 4,458,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,457,767. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55. Evofem Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $6.87. The company has a market cap of $123.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.07.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 44.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

