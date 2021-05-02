Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na increased its position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 27,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $21.66 on Friday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.40.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%. The company had revenue of $271.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.60 million. Research analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EVH shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Evolent Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

