Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.40.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XGN. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Exagen in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th.

XGN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.86. 25,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a current ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.62 million and a PE ratio of -1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.78. Exagen has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $24.67.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 39.49% and a negative return on equity of 29.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Exagen will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Exagen in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Exagen by 43.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Exagen by 223.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Exagen by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

