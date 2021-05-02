Exco Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) PT Raised to $13.00 at Scotiabank

Exco Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.64% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Exco Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of EXCOF opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44. Exco Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

Exco Technologies Ltd. engages in the design, development and manufacture of dies, moulds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. It operates through the following segments: Casting and Extrusion and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs and engineers tooling and other manufacturing equipment.

