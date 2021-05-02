ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.000-4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.ExlService also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.00-$4.30 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $92.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. ExlService has a 52-week low of $51.09 and a 52-week high of $96.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.85.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Analysts forecast that ExlService will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ExlService currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.20.

In other news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $77,108.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,406.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $86,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,644.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,291 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,412 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

