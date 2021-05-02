EXMO Coin Price Hits $0.0746 on Exchanges (EXM)

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. In the last seven days, EXMO Coin has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. EXMO Coin has a market capitalization of $8.01 million and approximately $427,134.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EXMO Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0746 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EXMO Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00070649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00019691 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.08 or 0.00856827 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00065227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00095907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00047159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

About EXMO Coin

EXMO Coin is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 coins and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 coins. EXMO Coin’s official website is exmo.money/en/?v=1 . EXMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/exmo-official . EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

Buying and Selling EXMO Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMO Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EXMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.