Exterran (EXTN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.35). Exterran had a negative net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.63 million. On average, analysts expect Exterran to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE EXTN opened at $3.28 on Friday. Exterran has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $108.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

