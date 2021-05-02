Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,015 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.0% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Facebook were worth $23,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 80.3% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $33,830,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 6.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,762 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB opened at $325.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $296.12 and its 200-day moving average is $276.80. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.76 and a fifty-two week high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total transaction of $20,922,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.87.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.