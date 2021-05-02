Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total transaction of $82,314.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,668.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock valued at $485,400,623. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $325.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $925.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $296.12 and a 200-day moving average of $276.80. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.76 and a 1-year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.87.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

