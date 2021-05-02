Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lowered its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.8% in the first quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $139,668.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.99, for a total value of $11,947,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $325.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.76 and a 52-week high of $331.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $296.12 and a 200 day moving average of $276.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Truist boosted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.87.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

