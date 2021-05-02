Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given New $380.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $368.87.

Facebook stock opened at $325.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $925.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a 1 year low of $198.76 and a 1 year high of $331.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $296.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

