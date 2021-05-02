Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $355.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.61 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $385.00 target price (up from $360.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $368.87.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $325.08 on Thursday. Facebook has a twelve month low of $198.76 and a twelve month high of $331.81. The company has a market cap of $925.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $296.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.2% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

