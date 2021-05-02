Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $425.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the social networking company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

FB has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up from $360.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $368.87.

Shares of FB opened at $325.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $925.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a twelve month low of $198.76 and a twelve month high of $331.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $296.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total value of $20,922,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

