Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) PT Raised to C$700.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$625.00 to C$700.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cormark boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$610.00 to C$675.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$630.00 to C$685.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$600.00 to C$625.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$450.00 to C$694.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$550.00 to C$600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$662.50.

Shares of TSE FFH opened at C$561.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$552.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$475.76. The firm has a market cap of C$15.05 billion and a PE ratio of 71.56. Fairfax Financial has a twelve month low of C$319.37 and a twelve month high of C$580.00.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$42.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$17.86 by C$24.73. The firm had revenue of C$8.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.98 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Fairfax Financial will post 49.1500046 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fairfax Financial news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$552.99, for a total transaction of C$1,246,989.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,519,094.49.

Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

