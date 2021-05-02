FantasyGold (FGC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $237,858.64

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded up 47.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One FantasyGold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. FantasyGold has a market cap of $237,858.64 and approximately $5.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00064397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.40 or 0.00280642 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $641.89 or 0.01130155 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.97 or 0.00764067 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00026278 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,731.80 or 0.99885453 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

