Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Holdings Boosted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 4.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 48.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.1% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 5.3% in the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.11.

Ferrari stock opened at $213.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.10. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $147.08 and a 52 week high of $233.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.0445 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

