Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $9,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total transaction of $18,863,092.00. Insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.04.

NYSE FIS opened at $152.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.12 billion, a PE ratio of -849.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.85. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.17 and a 12-month high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

