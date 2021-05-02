Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company which provides customized mezzanine debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company partners with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives. Fidus Investment Corporation is based in Evanston, Illinois. “

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FDUS. B. Riley increased their price objective on Fidus Investment from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidus Investment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on Fidus Investment in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.50.

FDUS stock opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $17.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.17 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.71.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is presently 86.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 100.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 57,067 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fidus Investment by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $4,794,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 11,336 shares during the period. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidus Investment (FDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.