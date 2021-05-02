Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICF. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $357,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $90,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of ICF stock opened at $62.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.76. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.