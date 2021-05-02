Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases 51 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock opened at $217.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.71. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $138.37 and a 52 week high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.