Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases New Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 360.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $77.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $79.77. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Separately, Stephens upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

