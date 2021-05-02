Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 318 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 527 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $2,288,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 445,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,888,772.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Insiders have sold a total of 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,731,760 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $132.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.45. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.81 and a 1 year high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.48.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

