Financial Contrast: Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) versus Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) and Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mace Security International and Codexis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mace Security International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Codexis $68.46 million 21.81 -$11.94 million ($0.21) -110.38

Mace Security International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Codexis.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.1% of Mace Security International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of Codexis shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Mace Security International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Codexis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mace Security International and Codexis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mace Security International N/A N/A N/A Codexis -31.08% -21.25% -14.33%

Volatility & Risk

Mace Security International has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codexis has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mace Security International and Codexis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mace Security International 0 0 0 0 N/A Codexis 0 0 5 0 3.00

Codexis has a consensus target price of $26.60, indicating a potential upside of 14.75%. Given Codexis’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Codexis is more favorable than Mace Security International.

Summary

Codexis beats Mace Security International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mace Security International

Mace Security International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells personal safety and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace brand, as well as self defense products for women. It also sells tactical spray products and systems to law enforcement, security professionals, correctional institutions, and military markets. The company distributes and supports its branded products and services through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, e-commerce marketers, and installation service providers, as well as Mace.com website. Mace Security International, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations. The company's platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also enhances the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency or outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

