First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Plans Dividend of $0.18

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

First Business Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by 26.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of First Business Financial Services stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.10. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $27.49.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.73%. Analysts predict that First Business Financial Services will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FBIZ. Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 31st.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

