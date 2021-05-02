First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to announce $33.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.30 million. First Internet Bancorp posted sales of $19.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year sales of $130.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.90 million to $131.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $136.35 million, with estimates ranging from $133.30 million to $139.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Internet Bancorp.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,147,000 after buying an additional 25,953 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 393,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after buying an additional 21,561 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 353,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 214,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

INBK stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.35. The company had a trading volume of 42,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $41.55. The company has a market capitalization of $337.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.56%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Internet Bancorp (INBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.