First Quadrant L P CA Acquires 1,820 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $742,997,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 390.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,252,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,428 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 82.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,579,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,053 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,309,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,488,000 after buying an additional 801,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,545,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,681,000 after buying an additional 505,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.17.

Shares of CL opened at $80.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $65.54 and a 1 year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

