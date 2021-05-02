First Quadrant L P CA Increases Stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 1,858.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,278 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA owned 0.06% of Avid Bioservices worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 134.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 115,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 55,790 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 36.8% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 81,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 21,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth $2,838,000. 58.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDMO traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.41. The stock had a trading volume of 432,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,340. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $22.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -214.05 and a beta of 2.36.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Mark R. Bamforth purchased 126,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $2,290,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDMO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $12.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

