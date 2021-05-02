First Quadrant L P CA Sells 11,918 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,918 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex by 39.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 17,761 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the third quarter worth about $1,505,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Gentex by 11.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

Gentex stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.37 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $194,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,570.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $244,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,638.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,366 shares of company stock worth $1,753,460 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.