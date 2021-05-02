First Quadrant L P CA Sells 59,371 Shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJI)

First Quadrant L P CA cut its holdings in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJI) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,371 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

RJI stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12. ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $6.01.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJI).

Receive News & Ratings for ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index - Total Return Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index - Total Return and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.