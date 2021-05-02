First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives $27.42 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.87.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FQVLF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

FQVLF opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.07 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average of $17.69. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 6.23%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0118 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

