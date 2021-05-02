First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$37.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.50 to C$29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$32.39.

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$28.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.48. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$7.34 and a one year high of C$31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.90.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.28%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

