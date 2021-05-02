First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ FAAR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.85. The company had a trading volume of 10,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,781. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $217,000.

