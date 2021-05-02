First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Shares Purchased by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF stock opened at $74.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.60. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12 month low of $49.29 and a 12 month high of $75.76.

