First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:FEI)

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.
FEI opened at $7.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $7.49.
About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund
Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.