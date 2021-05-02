First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on First Western Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Shares of MYFW opened at $25.67 on Thursday. First Western Financial has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $31.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average of $19.95.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 20.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYFW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Western Financial by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in First Western Financial by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 92,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 36,522 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Western Financial by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 54,702 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Western Financial by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in First Western Financial by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 26,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

