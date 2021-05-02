FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $175.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $160.00. Raymond James also issued estimates for FirstService’s FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FSV. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities lowered FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC downgraded FirstService from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $163.00.

FSV opened at $162.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.33 and a beta of 0.92. FirstService has a 12 month low of $76.30 and a 12 month high of $177.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.15.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $711.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.48 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently -10.14%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstService in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in FirstService in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FirstService in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

