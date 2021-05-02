Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 98,500 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,156,388 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $288,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $3,505,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 63.6% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,234,000 after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. ICAP increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMAT opened at $132.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $121.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.22 and a 1-year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.