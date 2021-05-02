Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 13,760 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 593,993 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 13,760 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $164,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.09.

In other news, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $1,019,168.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $291.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.04, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.57 and a 1-year high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $282.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.71.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

