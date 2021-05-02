Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 30,904 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 549,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,904 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of STERIS worth $104,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 278.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. STERIS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.80.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STERIS stock opened at $211.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $138.66 and a twelve month high of $216.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 0.59.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

