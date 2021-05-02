Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 406,615 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 12.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,830,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406,615 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $119,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 673.8% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Carrier Global stock opened at $43.58 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $45.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day moving average is $38.73.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

