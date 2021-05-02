Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 6,120 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,120 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of The Boston Beer worth $138,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 5.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in The Boston Beer by 39.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in The Boston Beer by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in The Boston Beer by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

Shares of SAM opened at $1,216.49 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $452.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.89 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,191.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,045.48.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,395.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,395.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,238.36.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total transaction of $2,720,755.11. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total transaction of $4,756,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,863,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,810 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,689. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.