Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 7,792,016 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 90.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 859,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,792,016 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $93,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,137,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,247,000 after buying an additional 7,086,656 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,492,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,957,000 after acquiring an additional 338,118 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,438,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,240,000 after purchasing an additional 56,906 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,808,000 after purchasing an additional 623,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,889,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $108.86 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $108.10 and a 52-week high of $111.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.60.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

