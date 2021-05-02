Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £172.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a £172.50 ($225.37) price target on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FLTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Flutter Entertainment to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from £140 ($182.91) to £174 ($227.33) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £157 ($205.12) to £170 ($222.11) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £187 ($244.32) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a £175 ($228.64) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of £162.13 ($211.83).

Shares of FLTR opened at £148.40 ($193.89) on Thursday. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of GBX 9,148 ($119.52) and a 1 year high of £196.81 ($257.13). The company has a market capitalization of £26.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 520.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is £157.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is £145.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

