Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Set at £162.85 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) has been given a £162.85 ($212.76) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FLTR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £157 ($205.12) to £170 ($222.11) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Flutter Entertainment to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from £140 ($182.91) to £174 ($227.33) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £172.50 ($225.37) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £187 ($244.32) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of £162.13 ($211.83).

Shares of LON:FLTR opened at £148.40 ($193.89) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24. The stock has a market cap of £26.00 billion and a PE ratio of 520.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is £157.87 and its 200 day moving average is £145.36. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of GBX 9,148 ($119.52) and a 52 week high of £196.81 ($257.13).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

