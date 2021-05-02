Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $225.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FTNT. Barclays raised their price objective on Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $204.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.92, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $103.76 and a 1 year high of $209.39.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. Research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,102 shares of company stock valued at $11,979,732 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Fortinet by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Fortinet by 375.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

