Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has $58.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Fortis and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. Fortis has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.48 and its 200-day moving average is $41.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fortis will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3962 per share. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 80.21%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Fortis by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fortis by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fortis by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 47.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

