Fortis (TSE:FTS) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Fortis (TSE:FTS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has C$58.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fortis to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$58.78.

TSE:FTS opened at C$54.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of C$25.71 billion and a PE ratio of 21.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$54.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$52.87. Fortis has a 1-year low of C$48.97 and a 1-year high of C$56.36.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 74.52%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

