Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $29.93, but opened at $31.80. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors shares last traded at $30.23, with a volume of 1,831 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is 235.71%.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FTAI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average is $23.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 2.02.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a net margin of 31.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman bought 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. 52.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.