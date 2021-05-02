Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) will announce $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the highest is $1.36. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FBHS shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $123,701,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,487,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,508,000 after purchasing an additional 657,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,994,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,442,000 after purchasing an additional 475,963 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,029,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,924,000 after buying an additional 415,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,825,000 after buying an additional 271,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $104.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $107.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.01.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.